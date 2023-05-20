Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Words from Prigozhin to Zelensky. ENG Subtitles
139 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Prigozhin to Zelensky: "Today, when you see Biden, kiss him on the top of his head and say hello to him from me"

-

The AFU is conducting an operation to encircle Bakhmut, but they can leave the city itself, - the speaker of the Eastern group Cherevaty

At the same time, the military notes that in the part of Bakhmut controlled by the AFU, the defensive operation becomes problematic.

"There is a very small area left, and it is already easy to shell it and it is difficult to keep a lot of people there. Therefore, it is clear that sooner or later, for security reasons, we will get out of there," Cherevaty said in a comment to Vilna Radio.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket