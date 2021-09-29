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5G&COV-19 & few ears to hear WesTruther
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100 views • September 29, 2021
By the Time enough people are awakened, and their thinking is more together, humanity is really doomed- Listen to this video and the next Post and if you feel no impact then you're Soul-less and without working brain cells thanks to Frequencies-
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