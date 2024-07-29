UPDATE❗️ The Situation continues to Escalate, Settlers managed to Break into the Court Bldg in an attempt to free the soldiers

UPDATE | The situation continues to escalate: settlers managed to break into the court building at the base in Bayt Lid in an attempt to free the soldiers being interrogated and the security forces are reportedly trying to repel them.

Israeli military police raided the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility responsible for torturing and abusing many Palestinian detainees abducted from Gaza, to investigate a torture-for-fun case that involved the sexual assault of a prisoner – causing him a severe rectal injury.

The prisoner had to be transferred to a hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

According to the report, 10 soldiers were taken in for questioning.

🇩🇪 Riots in the ZionNazi Sde Teiman prison between authorities and jailers after a Palestinian prisoner was hospitalized in critical condition caused by sexual assault by Zionist jailers

Bulldog Ben Gvir arrives to the site and calls the soldiers who assaulted the Palestinian prisoner heroes; calls their arrest "shameful"

Dozens of reserve soldiers and Knesset members arrive to the torture center to protests against a court summons calling for investigation and the arrest of the soldiers who assaulted the captive

A total of 9 soldiers were given warrants. In response, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Nissim Vettori: Following the shocking incident in Sde Yemen, I am leaving the discussions in the Knesset. I am on my way now to support our soldiers who should receive a medal and not an arrest

This is Israel: Genocide, Torture, Warmongering, Racism, Nazism, beheading babies, and RAPE!



