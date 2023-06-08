ITM TRADING, INC.

Streamed live 6/7/2023 #gold #bank #economy

LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR WEALTH IN UNCERTAIN TIMES WITH ITM TRADING 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=QA6072023&month=2023-06

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION VIEWER QUESTIONS:

Question 1: Would you please provide your advice on purchasing physical gold to those of us who are retired and are no longer earning an income? Many of us already hold the bulk of our assets in tax-deferred accounts and would experience considerable tax hits if we were to take large quantities of cash from those accounts to purchase physical gold.

Question 2: In your opinion, how soon before they eliminate our currency with a CBDC?

Question 3: Are the only mortgages that might be affected by LIBOR transitioning to SOFR are adjustable-rate mortgages? Is it correct that fixed rate mortgages will not be affected?

Question 4: When CBDC becomes law, what will happen to the banks? There will be no need for them since the Gov central bank will handle transactions.

Question 5: Given that the current financial and monetary system is quickly approaching its end, doesn't it make it obvious for the Federal Reserve to buy gold as much as they can?

📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/preparing-for-currency-changes-strategies-for-buying-physical-gold/

GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER Take the first step towards financial security by downloading our free guide on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=QA6072023

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟧 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟧 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ SCHEDULE YOUR FREE STRATEGY SESSION TODAY Don't wait any longer to secure your financial future. Schedule your free strategy session with ITM Trading today by clicking the link or calling 877-410-1414. 🛡️ ITM TRADING: YOUR PARTNER FOR FINANCIAL SECURITY We are the industry's most recommended precious metals company for a good reason. Our mission is to help you protect your future, freedom, and legacy by providing expert guidance and customized strategies. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your wealth in uncertain times. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #bank #economy #gold