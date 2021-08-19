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Defense Against the Dark Arts - Mind Control 8
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92 views • August 19, 2021
Defense Against The Dark Arts of Mind Control episode 8 explores Vaccine Passports and Social Credit Systems.
Disclaimer: I do not own rights to any of the source materials I used in this work, appealing to allowance made for "fair use" purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research, under Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.
Mind Control is the use of psychological, sociological and technological methods to reduce a person's ability to think and to insert new unwanted ideas into the mind to change attitudes, values and beliefs.
To defend against the Dark Arts educate yourself and use guided meditation to reduce stress and anxiety.
https://new-habit.com/meditation
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Music Credit: Cool Vibes Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
----------
www.New-Habit.com
Disclaimer: I do not own rights to any of the source materials I used in this work, appealing to allowance made for "fair use" purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research, under Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.
Mind Control is the use of psychological, sociological and technological methods to reduce a person's ability to think and to insert new unwanted ideas into the mind to change attitudes, values and beliefs.
To defend against the Dark Arts educate yourself and use guided meditation to reduce stress and anxiety.
https://new-habit.com/meditation
----------
Music Credit: Cool Vibes Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
----------
www.New-Habit.com
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