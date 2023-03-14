Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Education a Mountain to Conquer?
5 views
channel image
Brenda MacMenamin
Published Yesterday |

Let's talk about the "Seven Mountains". Is "Education" one of them, or is there a different Biblical View we could consider? I am sharing a perspective from the Renewing the Mind that I avoided for a long time. Please tell me what you think about Education and our pursuit of developing a Biblical Worldview, in light of this perspective.

Keywords
american historybiblical worldviewchristian education

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket