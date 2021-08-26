© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memology 102: Americans stranded in Afghanistan GAME OVER In 36 Hours [26.08.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • August 26, 2021
Psaki: “This was a total success”
Taliban: “Agreed.”
Reporter: “what’s the actual definition of stranded?”
Psalm: “I’ll have to circle back on that one.”
Bart: "This is the worst thing the Biden administration has done."
Homer: "This is the worst thing the Biden administration has done SO FAR."
- Imagine being an American who voted for Biden who is now stranded in Afghanistan by the Biden administration.
- Not “stranded”, they are “free oppressed”? “Homeland deficient”? “Otherwise situated”? “Narrative challenged”? Well, Jen?
"If you are not out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, you ain't American."
172,596 views Aug 26, 2021
Memology 102
171K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9-BZuxwCfJI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
'A rushed withdrawal...and no way to bring every American back into the U.S. in time.'
Taliban: “Agreed.”
Reporter: “what’s the actual definition of stranded?”
Psalm: “I’ll have to circle back on that one.”
Bart: "This is the worst thing the Biden administration has done."
Homer: "This is the worst thing the Biden administration has done SO FAR."
- Imagine being an American who voted for Biden who is now stranded in Afghanistan by the Biden administration.
- Not “stranded”, they are “free oppressed”? “Homeland deficient”? “Otherwise situated”? “Narrative challenged”? Well, Jen?
"If you are not out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, you ain't American."
172,596 views Aug 26, 2021
Memology 102
171K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9-BZuxwCfJI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
'A rushed withdrawal...and no way to bring every American back into the U.S. in time.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.