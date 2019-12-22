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Secret Mark, Carpocrates & Homosexuality in Early Christianity. By Robert Conner
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40 views • December 22, 2019
Recent and sober scholarship indicates that the controversial Secret Gospel of Mark is authentic. This points to a libertine, mystical form of Christianity that thrived in the ancient world. The hotbed of this movement was in Alexandria with the mercurial Gnostic sage, Carpocrates. We enter the dangerous yet egalitarian teachings of the Carpocrateans and other alternative Christianities that incurred the wrath of Orthodoxy, and find relevant teachings for a world that still cannot embrace tolerance. While cataloging material in the library of the monastery of Mar Saba in 1958, Morton Smith discovered a quotation from a letter of Clement of Alexandria copied in the end pages of a 17th century collection of the letters of Ignatius. After more than a decade of collaborative analysis of the find, Smith published his conclusions in 1973, setting off a firestorm of controversy in the New Testament studies guild. In 1975, a Jesuit scholar, Quentin Quesnell, claimed the letter had been forged and implied that Smith was the forger, moving the focus of debate off the text itself and onto Smith. Since then the pages containing the letter have been removed from the book and possibly destroyed, while Catholic and evangelical writers, none of whom have ever seen the pages in question, continue to claim that Smith forged the letter. Following his death in 1991, accusations against Smith took on a considerably more personal tone, highlighting his alleged homosexuality and by implication his dishonesty and moral perversity. Although the question of authenticity remains unresolved, the controversy has opened a window on the intellectually corrupt nature of apologetic New Testament studies, a subject of greater importance than the authenticity of early Christian texts.
Jesus initiated his disiples in secret https://www.bitchute.com/video/D62uVQ7FElCn/
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
Robert Conner at Aeon Byte Gnostic Radio, July 2014: "Secret Mark, Carpocrates & Homosexuality in Early Christianity "
Burke, Tony - Ancient Gospel or Modern Forgery?: The Secret Gospel of Mark in Debate: Proceedings from the 2011 York University Christian Apocrypha Symposium
Smith, Morton - Clement of Alexandria and a Secret Gospel of Mark
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel. Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Conner, Robert - Secret Gospel of Mark: morton smith, clement of alexandria and four decades of academic burlesque
Drower, E.S. - A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: The Man Jesus Loved
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: Jacob's Wound. Homoerotic Narrative in the Literature of Ancient Israel
Goodswen, Oliver: Gay Jesus. The suppressed hidden Gospel and Jesus' original followers
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Jesus initiated his disiples in secret https://www.bitchute.com/video/D62uVQ7FElCn/
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
Robert Conner at Aeon Byte Gnostic Radio, July 2014: "Secret Mark, Carpocrates & Homosexuality in Early Christianity "
Burke, Tony - Ancient Gospel or Modern Forgery?: The Secret Gospel of Mark in Debate: Proceedings from the 2011 York University Christian Apocrypha Symposium
Smith, Morton - Clement of Alexandria and a Secret Gospel of Mark
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel. Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Conner, Robert - Secret Gospel of Mark: morton smith, clement of alexandria and four decades of academic burlesque
Drower, E.S. - A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: The Man Jesus Loved
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: Jacob's Wound. Homoerotic Narrative in the Literature of Ancient Israel
Goodswen, Oliver: Gay Jesus. The suppressed hidden Gospel and Jesus' original followers
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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