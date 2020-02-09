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CPS Interview Traumatizes Children
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13 views • February 09, 2020
Single mom recognizes her children are suffering from trauma after their school allowed CPS to interview them without her knowledge or permission. The case was closed as unfounded - the mother was not guilty of abuse. She is left picking up the pieces of CPS induced trauma as her children can not sleep in their own beds and emotional struggle.
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