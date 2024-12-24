© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens of Faqqu'a, east of Jenin, bid farewell to martyr Hussein Khaddour, 37, a father of three, who was shot dead by the occupation forces at the separation wall while attempting to cross into occupied Palestine for work.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 21/12/2024
