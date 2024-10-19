🛸First attempt to harm Netanyahu - A Hezbollah drone passes by an Israeli helicopter as it was trying to intercept it, during a drone attack in the North - part 1 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🛸🇮🇱 A Hezbollah drone passes by an Israeli helicopter as it was trying to intercept it, during a drone attack in the North.
🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: This is the first time an attempt has been made to harm Prime Minister Netanyahu • Last night a senior Hezbollah official told the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network that "in the coming hours we will witness a high-quality and significant development."
The drone can be clearly seen chased by an IDF helicopter. The drone has roamed israeli airspace for an hour before reaching its target.
Israeli media: Kan TV, commenting on the targeting of Netanyahu’s house: Hezbollah raises its operations to an additional level, and what happened was a very dramatic incident.
Maariv: For the third time in about a week, a drone launched from #Lebanon succeeded in reaching deep into Israel.