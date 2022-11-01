REMDESIVIR NIGHTMARE: “I ABSOLUTELY BLAME THE HOSPITAL FOR HIS DEATH” - TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/remdesivir-nightmare-i-absolutely-blame-the-hospital-for-his-death/
Del sits down with two widows whose husbands lost their lives while on the same COVID-19 treatment protocol at Beaumont Hospital in Michigan.
#Remdesivir #BeaumontHospital
POSTED: October 31, 2022