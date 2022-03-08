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Bank Accounts FROZEN Worldwide! - Your Money Is In DANGER! - How Epic Cash SOLVES This Problem!
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2010 views • March 08, 2022
Find Out MORE about Epic Cash HERE:
https://epic.tech/
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Freeman of Epic Cash about the ongoing bank freezes and seizures throughout the world in places like Canada following the convoy, or Argentina where you need a pass to get into a bank, or Nigeria where you're completely banned from the banking system without a so-called "health pass."
Then there's the most recent news. Russia and Ukraine. Russian assets are being seized by governments and banks around the world in the face of the fear mongering of war. Whatever their reason, your money is not safe in a bank.
Privacy coins are set to make a massive breakout in the face of this catastrophic centralization and financial censorship. Epic Cash is based on the mimblewimble protocol and is basically a fork of Bitcoin that's better scaled and truly private.
In this video we talk about this specific solution and why it's important.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://epic.tech/
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/253730132657/?discount=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Freeman of Epic Cash about the ongoing bank freezes and seizures throughout the world in places like Canada following the convoy, or Argentina where you need a pass to get into a bank, or Nigeria where you're completely banned from the banking system without a so-called "health pass."
Then there's the most recent news. Russia and Ukraine. Russian assets are being seized by governments and banks around the world in the face of the fear mongering of war. Whatever their reason, your money is not safe in a bank.
Privacy coins are set to make a massive breakout in the face of this catastrophic centralization and financial censorship. Epic Cash is based on the mimblewimble protocol and is basically a fork of Bitcoin that's better scaled and truly private.
In this video we talk about this specific solution and why it's important.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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