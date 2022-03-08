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Bank Accounts FROZEN Worldwide! - Your Money Is In DANGER! - How Epic Cash SOLVES This Problem!
World Alternative Media
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2010 views • March 08, 2022
Find Out MORE about Epic Cash HERE:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Freeman of Epic Cash about the ongoing bank freezes and seizures throughout the world in places like Canada following the convoy, or Argentina where you need a pass to get into a bank, or Nigeria where you're completely banned from the banking system without a so-called "health pass."
Then there's the most recent news. Russia and Ukraine. Russian assets are being seized by governments and banks around the world in the face of the fear mongering of war. Whatever their reason, your money is not safe in a bank.
Privacy coins are set to make a massive breakout in the face of this catastrophic centralization and financial censorship. Epic Cash is based on the mimblewimble protocol and is basically a fork of Bitcoin that's better scaled and truly private.
In this video we talk about this specific solution and why it's important.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
newsprivacyeconomymoneymarketsnwoconspiracyeconomicsfinanceinflationvoluntaryisminvestingjosh sigurdsonepic cashwammax freemanfreedom convoy
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