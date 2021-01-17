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AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the People of the USA 's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ Patriot & Senator from Massachusetts JFK in "At Home With the Kennedys"
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20 views • January 17, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the People of the USA 's [Re]Education and/or ReMembrance ~ USA Senator from Massachusetts JFK in "At Home With the Kennedys"
IFP:130 "At Home With the Kennedys" introduced Senator John F. Kennedy and his family to his Massachusetts constituents, who were encouraged to call in with questions that Kennedy could answer on-air. This program aired on 28 October 1958.
Copyright status: This film is in the public domain. Please credit, Bill Lyons. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
IFP:130 "At Home With the Kennedys" introduced Senator John F. Kennedy and his family to his Massachusetts constituents, who were encouraged to call in with questions that Kennedy could answer on-air. This program aired on 28 October 1958.
Copyright status: This film is in the public domain. Please credit, Bill Lyons. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
Keywords
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