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Oil supplied to Japan by US submarine in WW2 to depopulate/test nuke. Ukraine WW3 nuke same NWO plan
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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53 views • August 15, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Earth's hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist faction bosses of "Freemasons' Meiji Revolution" puppet emperor Hirohito (a Garter Knight & British general & Habsburg descendant) & "Black Sun Nazi faction's" real emperor of Japan David Rockefeller both supplied Japan with oil via US submarines to keep war going to depopulate humans & test nuclear bomb just like they financed the Nazis. They will also continue to supply Ukraine with supplies and weapons to keep the Ukraine war going until they plan to carry out the world war 3 nuclear war to start their NWO one-world government and bring in their AntiChrist fake savior hero fake messiah and Satan Lucifer’s tyrannical fake aliens’ kingdom on earth. Satan Lucifer and his Satanists have been trying to exterminate the Asian dragon families and make Asians kill each other and use SARS biochemical weapons to exterminate Asians, which God stopped all of it. Earth's hidden matriarchal rulers and Dracos used false flag to take over Japan during Meiji Revolution to use Japan's army like Pentagon for extermination of humans and to test new nuclear weapons as in every war they create. They replaced the emperor with their own fake puppet emperor. Emperor Hirohito was a Habsburg descendant and a Gartner Knight and a general in the British army during World War 2. He and Satanist CIA Admiral Yamamoto started World War 2 with Freemason Satanist President Roosevelt & PM Churchill & Hitler & Stalin, who are all reptilan hybrid elites that report to the earth's hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist 5,000 year old Noah's days Atlantis nephilim civilization priestesses "Mothers of Darkness" of Satan Lucifer and the "Black Sun Nazi" real emperor of Japan David Rockefeller, who provided oil to Japan to continue the war to depopulate exterminate humans and test nuclear bombs, just like they financed the Nazis. These "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" Adamu specie reptilian hybrid Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" "gay mafia elite" "lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminists" "useless eaters" NWO elites, who the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens use as avatars, rape & eat 12 million children every year and conduct all war crimes in history and are controlled by Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel Nazi Aryan race to feed on the humans' life force energy of suffering & sorrow & hatred & fear & terrorism, because they are detached from God's life force. These elites hunt human children on their estates’ forests for sport to "Hansel Gretel" lesbian rape them & eat them & decorate their basement walls with their genitals as “Predator alien movie type” trophies. This is why they were gunning down Japanese soldiers by the hundreds who surrendered, and using knives to cut out their gold teeth from their mouths while alive, and cutting off limbs alive, and doing reptilian horrendous tortures on Japanese human specie soldiers, and boiling Japanese human specie soldiers’ heads to use their skulls as trophies, as well as Japanese soldiers’ ears and genitals and other body parts for trophies. The “Predator” Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar soldiers in each nation did it to pretty much every nations’ human specie soldiers and civilians and children where they create false flag wars to commit war crimes entertainment to torture humans, and collect human meat food frozen supply onto spaceships, and biochemical weapon lab specimen humans, and child sex slaves, and harvest DNA, and Barack Obama drone bomb weddings in the Middle East.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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