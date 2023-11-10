To stand in the mouth of hell is what the Elect, the Holy people are called to do throughout the end times. They have NO Agenda, no desire to build "their" kingdoms, their little houses, but to stand alone, if required, for the Kingdom of Yahuah!
They are "select" - "favourite" - "chosen" (greek) by Yahuah to stand against the evil that sweeps across the earth!
