Sukhoi Su-25 Assault Fighters Launch Double Missile Strikes Within Special Military Operation - Closeup Camera Angles

Su-25 assault fighters launch double missile strikes within special military operation
💥 The strikes have resulted in the destruction of camouflaged fortified field positions and armoured hardware of teh Armed Forces of Ukraine.
✈️ Once the targets were neutralised, the assault fighter crews launched false heat targets and returned to their initial airfield.
🛠 After the landing, engineers maintained the airplanes and prepared them for further sorties.
