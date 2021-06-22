BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“TERRORIST ATTACK” ON LGBTQ WAS AN ACCIDENT! “TERRORIST ATTACK” ON MUSLIMS IN LONDON ALSO ACCIDENT?!
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • June 22, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Fort Lauderdale Florida Mayor Dean Trantalis said that an incident on Saturday in which a pickup truck ran into a crowd at a pride parade, leaving one person dead, was a "terrorist attack against the LGBT community." He said “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.” As it turns out this is entirely untrue, it was in fact an accident.
In Canada Justin Trudeau has also jumped the gun with calling what happened in London Ontario a “terrorist attack” despite not having a shred of evidence to support such a theory! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explores the similarities between what’s happened in Florida and what’s currently happening today right here at home.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth

Sources:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559293-mayor-truck-running-into-pride-parade-was-a-terrorist-attack-against-the?rl=1

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pride-parade-crash-killed-1-injured-another-was-tragic-accident-n1271510

https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/06/19/2-people-hit-by-truck-at-pride-parade-in-wilton-manors/

https://twitter.com/DeanTrantalis/status/1406671897723609091/photo/1

https://pressfortruth.ca/twitter-suspends-dan-dicks-for-saying-a-man-is-not-a-woman-referring-to-jessica-yaniv-as-him/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/06/20/twitter-allows-harmful-disinformation-to-trend-following-pride-parade-accident-in-florida-n1455853

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-london-terroris-attack-1.6057480

THE TRUTH About The Muslim TRUCK ATTACK IN LONDON – “Islamophobia” Is NOT Your Enemy!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-muslim-truck-attack-in-london-islamophobia-is-not-your-enemy/

STILL NO MOTIVE FOR LONDON ATTACK, YET “ISLAMAPHOBIA” IN THE HEADLINES DESPITE NEW EVIDENCE EMERGING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5tDaMzvOCAxF/
Keywords
floridaaccidentmuslimslgbtlondonterrorist attackpress for truthpressfortruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy