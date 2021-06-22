“TERRORIST ATTACK” ON LGBTQ WAS AN ACCIDENT! “TERRORIST ATTACK” ON MUSLIMS IN LONDON ALSO ACCIDENT?!

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Fort Lauderdale Florida Mayor Dean Trantalis said that an incident on Saturday in which a pickup truck ran into a crowd at a pride parade, leaving one person dead, was a "terrorist attack against the LGBT community." He said “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.” As it turns out this is entirely untrue, it was in fact an accident.
In Canada Justin Trudeau has also jumped the gun with calling what happened in London Ontario a “terrorist attack” despite not having a shred of evidence to support such a theory! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explores the similarities between what’s happened in Florida and what’s currently happening today right here at home.
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Sources:
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559293-mayor-truck-running-into-pride-parade-was-a-terrorist-attack-against-the?rl=1
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pride-parade-crash-killed-1-injured-another-was-tragic-accident-n1271510
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/06/19/2-people-hit-by-truck-at-pride-parade-in-wilton-manors/
https://twitter.com/DeanTrantalis/status/1406671897723609091/photo/1
https://pressfortruth.ca/twitter-suspends-dan-dicks-for-saying-a-man-is-not-a-woman-referring-to-jessica-yaniv-as-him/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/06/20/twitter-allows-harmful-disinformation-to-trend-following-pride-parade-accident-in-florida-n1455853
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-london-terroris-attack-1.6057480
THE TRUTH About The Muslim TRUCK ATTACK IN LONDON – “Islamophobia” Is NOT Your Enemy!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-muslim-truck-attack-in-london-islamophobia-is-not-your-enemy/
STILL NO MOTIVE FOR LONDON ATTACK, YET “ISLAMAPHOBIA” IN THE HEADLINES DESPITE NEW EVIDENCE EMERGING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5tDaMzvOCAxF/