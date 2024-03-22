Holistic Pet Health | The Highwire









Deconstructing the Dogma on Pet Health, with Dr. Dym





POSTED: September 30, 2019





— Pet Health, the Holistic Way





Beloved Homeopathic Veterinarian, Michael Dym, VMD, returns to The HighWire to share his serious concerns about the poor health of pets due to over vaccinating, over processed food, and harmful treatments. Dr. Dym also answers some of the most common questions when it comes to raising and treating their furry friends with the same holistic approach as they do themselves so they can live long, healthy lives.





POSTED: October 27, 2023





