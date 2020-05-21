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277 – Flat Earth Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance (Part 3), War in the Heavenlies with David Carrico - 07-07-2017
FOJC Radio
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277 – Flat Earth Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance (Part 3), War in the Heavenlies with David Carrico - 07-07-2017 - more understanding.

Updated Nov 2026


Remnant Gathering

Are you discerning the signs of the times? We all need to open our eyes as things are getting worse and so many are lost. This thought provoking teaching will be continued in the future.


The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.


FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "


Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "


RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

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www.fojcradio.com/our-books-dvds-more/books-booklets-cell-group-bible-studies/




Always check our website for up to date contact information

If you would like to reach out to the ministry you can here:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone: 812-566-1060

Email: [email protected]

Site: www.fojcradio.com


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