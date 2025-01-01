BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Regions That Will Experience Power Blackouts First (Dangerous Polar Vortex USA January 2025)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
1519 views • 4 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle






Historic absolutely dangerous cold will sweep the USA all the way to the Gulf of Mexico sending demand to record levels in areas that normally export power. If the trend and temperature forecasts remain unchanged there is a high probability that these areas will experience blackouts first based on previous cold event power outages.








🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network


http://homegrown2030.com




🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/







foodagriculturedavid dubynepolar vortexadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclespower outages january 2025natural gas prices spokewhy did natural gas prices go up so muchpower grid failures cold weatherhow much electricity is there in the usaarctic air january 2025why is my electric bill so highwind droughtwhat is a wind droughtwhat is the polar vortex
