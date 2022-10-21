Create New Account
In one of the areas Controlled by the Akhmat Special Forces, the UKR Enemy made an Unsuccessful Attempt to Break Through the Defense Line. - 102122
In one of the areas controlled by the Akhmat special forces, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense line. However, the response of our fighters was not long in coming. As a result - a destroyed tank, infantry fighting vehicles, as well as a certain number of personnel.

This is just one of many areas where the enemy repeatedly makes unsuccessful attempts to break through, while suffering huge losses in both equipment and manpower

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

