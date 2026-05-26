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Medvedev: Nuclear war is inevitable! Opening the Strait of Hormuz: is that Trump’s real objective? The World Economic Forum’s agenda is gaining ground ‘thanks’ to the energy crisis! A European country is tackling the energy crisis and its consequences in this way: let’s do the same! The EU and Merz are depriving two newborns and a 7-year-old child of food because their father, a journalist, is telling the truth!