Pape Francis urges Catholics everywhere to get vaccinated (pronto)

Pope Francis is now appearing in a new commercial aimed at Spanish-speaking countries, urging Roman Catholics everywhere to submit to the ‘respective authorities’ in an act of ‘universal love’ and agree to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For you students of Bible prophecy, does this tantalizing little prophetic appetizer remind you of anything? You get 3 guesses, and the first two don’t count. 3 guesses, 3 sixes, take your pick you’ll wind up at the same place.1. The false prophet promotes the worship of Antichrist (Revelation 13:12). So, it is likely the false prophet will be a leading religious figure, prior to the rapture, in order to ensure a global following for an Antichrist "declaring himself god" (2 Thessalonians 2:4). Not only is Pope Francis the top religious figure, but he is also more popular than any political world leader, according to a recent poll. Pope Francis holds the record for amassing one million followers on Instagram in the shortest amount of time (under 12 hours), and is one of the most influential world leaders on Twitter, followed by more than 40 million accounts! Pope Francis also rules over half of what is called Christendom with its 1.3 billion Roman Catholics! The pope is positioned better than anyone on the scene to fulfill this prophecy.