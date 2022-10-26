Gene Ho and Writeside Blonde of GEORGE talk about the impending launch of ISSUE ONE of GEORGE. They also talk about FAKE NEWS media and the ReAwaken America Tour!





Want To Listen On The Go? Click On The Link Below To Catch This Episodes Podcast:





https://spoti.fi/3TBbE4b





www.GeorgeOnline.com





www.GeneHo.com





www.TRUMP-ography.com





https://americanmediaperiscope.com/amp/signup





FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/32o1DBC





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81





www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com