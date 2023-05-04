Create New Account
They will get some MIT or Harvard professor to develop a deadly virus or fentanyl, and use drug lords on the Mexican border, Uber drivers, and Chinese restaurants on American soil to hide the drugs
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2g3trje29f

All they need to do is get some MIT or Harvard professor to develop a deadly virus or fentanyl, and use drug lords on the Mexican border, Uber drivers, and Chinese restaurants on American soil to help hide the drugs.

他们所需要做的就是让一些麻省理工学院或哈佛大学的教授研制出致命病毒或芬太尼，然后利用墨西哥边境的毒枭们、优步司机和美国土地上的中餐馆来协助藏匿毒品。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



