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Walking To Hell
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181 views • October 03, 2021
Very few people who have been born are going to enter
into the Kingdom of God. In fact, most will not.
We have a responsibility, to go into the dark and
sinful world, and try to reach them for Christ, for
the glory of God. This is a commandment, not
a suggestion.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
into the Kingdom of God. In fact, most will not.
We have a responsibility, to go into the dark and
sinful world, and try to reach them for Christ, for
the glory of God. This is a commandment, not
a suggestion.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
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