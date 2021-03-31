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EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER - DEPOPULATION AGENDA IS REAL
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758 views • March 31, 2021
He was the first in Russia sat down for an armed rebellion. Now came out: an interview with Kvachkov.
19 Feb from the Mordovian corrective colony №5 (HIC-5), a legendary GRU Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov. Twice the jury acquitted him in the case of the attempt on Anatoly Chubais in 2005, but then the Colonel came from the security services. In the end, the investigation failed to convince the court that Kvachkov was preparing an armed rebellion and attracted citizens to terrorist activities. For that in 2013 the restless Colonel received 13 years of imprisonment, but later the sentence was reduced — and now Vladimir Kvachkov came out. Before the release of the famous prisoner talked correspondent "Tapes.ru" Maria Frolova and Igor Nadezhdin.
http://csef.ru/en/oborona-i-bezopasnost/423/polkovnik-kvachkov-k-boyu-gotov-8813
SIXTH SENSE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
19 Feb from the Mordovian corrective colony №5 (HIC-5), a legendary GRU Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov. Twice the jury acquitted him in the case of the attempt on Anatoly Chubais in 2005, but then the Colonel came from the security services. In the end, the investigation failed to convince the court that Kvachkov was preparing an armed rebellion and attracted citizens to terrorist activities. For that in 2013 the restless Colonel received 13 years of imprisonment, but later the sentence was reduced — and now Vladimir Kvachkov came out. Before the release of the famous prisoner talked correspondent "Tapes.ru" Maria Frolova and Igor Nadezhdin.
http://csef.ru/en/oborona-i-bezopasnost/423/polkovnik-kvachkov-k-boyu-gotov-8813
SIXTH SENSE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
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