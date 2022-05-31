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The Monkey Pox: An Experiment in Fear EP38
TNP (The New Prisoners)
TNP (The New Prisoners)
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In this week's episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry talk about Monkeypox, The Conspiracy surrounding it, and all of the players involved. Other stories include The Uvalde Texas School Shooting, Liberty's Response To The Shooting, Being The Elite and much more.

A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or
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