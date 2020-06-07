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Ancient Gigantic Walls Discovered in Antarctica
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1114 views • June 07, 2020
Posted on May 22, 2020 on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNWsgXiT6Yw
Radical new evidence of gigantic walls discovered in Antartica has caused excitement within the scientific community. The secret operations by numerous countries taking place in this region are starting to be noticed. The rush to obtain ancient artefacts is on and some of the findings are so incredible, they are likely never to see the light of day.
Host - Sean Stone
Guest Billy Carson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNWsgXiT6Yw
Radical new evidence of gigantic walls discovered in Antartica has caused excitement within the scientific community. The secret operations by numerous countries taking place in this region are starting to be noticed. The rush to obtain ancient artefacts is on and some of the findings are so incredible, they are likely never to see the light of day.
Host - Sean Stone
Guest Billy Carson
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