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fauci speech edit
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53 views • June 19, 2021
its been a while since I made an edit of a speech to show how epic they are so here is my edit of this fauci speech to show how much i worship this government doctor
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social media
https://parler.com/#/user/anon1556
https://gab.com/vanjohnson
https://mewe.com/i/vanjohnson26
https://www.minds.com/vanjohnson04/
https://usa.life/anon1556
https://xephula.com/anon1566
https://politichatter.com/anon1566cc
https://t.me/anon1556
places to find my content if this website gets shut down in the future
https://bittube.tv/profile/anon1556
https://ugetube.com/@anon1556
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anon1556
https://2ubii.com/@anon1566
https://rumble.com/c/c-688867
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qRXQlIVCyOTT/
livestreams
https://dlive.tv/anon155655
gaming content
https://rumble.com/c/c-914373
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