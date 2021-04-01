© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARE VACCINE PASSPORTS THE END OF AMERICA?
Follow
14
Share
Report
4507 views • April 01, 2021
ARE VACCINE PASSPORTS THE END OF AMERICA?
Former Clinton advisor, Dr. Naomi Wolf, peels the layers back on the newest hot button issue, vaccine passports, with a dire warning they are a “point of no return.”
#NaomiWolf #VaccinePassports #BigTech #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 1, 2021
Former Clinton advisor, Dr. Naomi Wolf, peels the layers back on the newest hot button issue, vaccine passports, with a dire warning they are a “point of no return.”
#NaomiWolf #VaccinePassports #BigTech #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 1, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.