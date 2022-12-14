InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - The Extinction Of Humanity Ignored - 12-13-2022

Humanity is on a collision course with a horrific end. If the common people of the world continue to stall and allow the elite technocratic eugenicists to promote their psychotic agenda. While ignoring the actions of the actual forerunners of doom controlled by these Corporate Elite and their tentacles in Government affecting our daily lives.

The World Economic Forum is pushing for a Global ID by 2026 fueled by blaming the average citizen for their carbon footprint. Yet, not a word from the Bilderberg attending industries that continue to produce Endocrine system hormone blockers within phthalates and bisphenol-A, in plastics to pesticides in our food, to shampoo, to receipts, to water bottles, to electronics, from cleaning products and carpets. Regardless of the fact that the chemicals from these industries could wipe out the human race by 2045. As, leading reproductive epidemiologist Shanna Swan and her team of researchers found that during the past 40 years, sperm levels among men in Western countries had more than halved, and could deplete to zero by 2045 due to the toxicity of plastics.

Furthermore, In a recent study, it was observed that the Y chromosome found in the male species is degenerating and will eventually disappear. Leading scientists to hypothesize that a new male chromosome will eventually replace the Y chromosome. Meanwhile the replacement for the labor of mankind is here. As a turning point has been reached in robotic AI technology allowing robots to see objects of varying shapes and sizes and adjust their grasp accordingly. This will rapidly replace millions of workers.

Meanwhile the attempts to bolster their loathsome eugenicist culture among the masses continues with little pushback. Promoting cannibalism as a food alternative, as the Human Meat Project seeks to promote consuming its donors. Ignoring the degenerative brain diseases transmitted through cannibalism, not to mention the effect this would have on society. Yet the HMP website actually claims that the word ‘cannibal’ is an indirect ethnic slur.

Meanwhile World Economic Forum tainted areas lead the way on pushing people to commit suicide for merely being a burden on the state.

All of these major crisis that face the future of humanity are tacitly collected under the net of the New World Order by its assets in the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. Rather than allow the populous to properly face their fate, The architects protecting global corporate interests pose as our saviors. Projecting steadfast organization while rapidly fomenting order out of chaos . Humanity must respond to the New World Order dogma or vanish under the boot of the coming totalitarianism.

Get 25% OFF our latest Health & Wellness products today!