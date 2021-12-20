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The Netherlands are also being Fucked by the Satanist...[19.12.2021]
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11 views • December 20, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark....
Original title: Netherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas amid Omicron surge..
THE NETHERLANDS will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly-contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.
Sage doom mongers want a MONTH-long circuit breaker lockdown banning household mixing over Christmas
https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17086101/doom-monger-scientists-month-lockdown-christmas/
Brits COULD be hit by miserable Xmas lockdown warns Sajid Javid despite PM ruling out restrictions
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17085418/possible-christmas-lockdown-sajid-javid-warns/
What is a circuit-breaker lockdown and what would the rules be?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17080126/what-circuit-breaker-lockdown-restrictions-long/
The Sun newspaper brings you the latest breaking news videos and explainers from the UK and around the world
9,144 views Dec 19, 2021
The Sun - 1.81M subscribers
https://youtu.be/oMj7cezYWrk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIzXayRP7-P0ANpq-nD-h5g
Original title: Netherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas amid Omicron surge..
THE NETHERLANDS will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly-contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.
Sage doom mongers want a MONTH-long circuit breaker lockdown banning household mixing over Christmas
https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17086101/doom-monger-scientists-month-lockdown-christmas/
Brits COULD be hit by miserable Xmas lockdown warns Sajid Javid despite PM ruling out restrictions
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17085418/possible-christmas-lockdown-sajid-javid-warns/
What is a circuit-breaker lockdown and what would the rules be?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17080126/what-circuit-breaker-lockdown-restrictions-long/
The Sun newspaper brings you the latest breaking news videos and explainers from the UK and around the world
9,144 views Dec 19, 2021
The Sun - 1.81M subscribers
https://youtu.be/oMj7cezYWrk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIzXayRP7-P0ANpq-nD-h5g
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