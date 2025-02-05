CIA buyout to Workers - going through structural changes...or not?

CIA going through structural changes...or not?

Adding, another description for this video found, opinion:

CIA spies offered 8 monthly salaries BUYOUT to leave - media

Instigating a purge, team Trump is hoping to build “more aggressive spy agency,”

Can you imagine CIA 2.0, an even leaner gang of spooks bent on toppling anti-Western governments and starting civil wars?





Adding:

USAID will continue regime change ops on behalf of CIA – former US Marine

Whether regime change continues under USAID, reverts back to the CIA or relies on George Soros' Open Society Foundations, it will go on, former US Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.

He said the US makes no secret of its plans to continue regime change operations against Iran, Venezuela and possibly even Panama.

The White House "isn’t even talking about the actual subject of foreign interference as an issue of USAID’s activities, and instead is complaining about wasteful programs connected to political wedge issues like 'DEI' [diversity, equity, and inclusion]," he said.