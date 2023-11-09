Will Zionism Survive or Will it be the Beast?

Rick Wiles summarizes by saying that if Israel loses the war that Zionism is finished, but if they win they will dominate the world and be the Beast. This interview contains information you typically would not hear anywhere else.

Rick explains why the term "Judeo - Christian" is an oxymoron and why "Anti-Semitism" is a propaganda term because even the Arab people's are Semites.

Also, did you know that Modern Hebrew is a made up language and that Ancient Hebrew was lost as to how it was actually spoken?



