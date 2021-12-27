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Young Hearts (Part 8) Multiple cardiac instances occurring to young fit athletes
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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243 views • December 27, 2021
2021 has seen a dramatic increase in serious cardiac events, following recent COVID shots.
Over the past few months we've watched as ultra-fit young sports players (soccer, NFL, basketball & many others) have collapsed in front of our eyes.

The list of death and career ending cardiac injuries is growing on a daily basis, yet we are expected to believe these events are pure coincidence and rare.
The mainstream media are simply not reporting this horrifying trend, so people are largely unaware of the extent of the problem.

So share this video wide and far, the truth needs to get out.
Keywords
blood clotsoxfordstrokespfizerastrazenecacovid vaccine deathscovid vaccine injuriesmyocarditisjanssenchristian eriksenpericarditisbrandon goodwinsergio aguerodemaryius thomasvictor lindelofchest painsathletes collapsesoccer players collapsepiotr zielinski
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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