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Be As One, As Are We Cathars | Nine's Path | Higher Orders
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9 views • March 04, 2020
A message from Rojan of the Community of Cathars
"From within the corridors of time comes now a call to remember the origins of your own connection with your soul and with each other. You have been chosen as much as you have chosen to be. The time has arrived for your recognition of the part you have undertaken to carry into the full light of truth and of human reconciliation with divinity. Do not balk at such words, nor enter into them without a full understanding of what this entails. You are being given a signal now, to stimulate some yet-dormant faculty of common mind among you. Community you are called to be." — Rojan
Higher Orders honors a conversation celestial in nature, bridging the realms from Earth to heaven as the League of Light introduces their angelic and celestial counterparts. https://ninespath.com/higher-orders/
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. https://ninespath.com
Explore the celestial mechanics of divinity. Books from the League of Light await your ready mind. See them all at Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe for monthly support, or send a token of appreciation. Thanks! 💖 https://ko-fi.com/divine9
"From within the corridors of time comes now a call to remember the origins of your own connection with your soul and with each other. You have been chosen as much as you have chosen to be. The time has arrived for your recognition of the part you have undertaken to carry into the full light of truth and of human reconciliation with divinity. Do not balk at such words, nor enter into them without a full understanding of what this entails. You are being given a signal now, to stimulate some yet-dormant faculty of common mind among you. Community you are called to be." — Rojan
Higher Orders honors a conversation celestial in nature, bridging the realms from Earth to heaven as the League of Light introduces their angelic and celestial counterparts. https://ninespath.com/higher-orders/
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. https://ninespath.com
Explore the celestial mechanics of divinity. Books from the League of Light await your ready mind. See them all at Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe for monthly support, or send a token of appreciation. Thanks! 💖 https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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