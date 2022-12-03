Ukraine Update Dec 3, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the effective offensive of Russian troops, the settlement of Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been completely liberated.

💥More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, and 6 armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, army aviation strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems thwarted an attempt by two company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack from the area of the settlement of Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

💥During the day, more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, and two Kozak armored vehicles were destroyed.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, army aviation strikes and artillery fire defeated three enemy company tactical groups that were advancing to attack in the direction of the settlement of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of artillery fire, AFU units were halted and pushed back to their initial positions.

💥During the day, the enemy lost more than a hundred Ukrainian personnel killed and injured, as well as two tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks. Eleven servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy, with forces up to a company, made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack from the area of Ugledar in the direction of Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of the fire damage, up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored personnel carriers, and two pickup trucks were destroyed.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery annihilated seven hostile control points in the areas of Sinkovka and Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Dibrova, Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

💥In addition, 78 artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 184 areas, as well as a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the village of Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic) were engaged.

💥During the counter-battery warfare operation, a strike was launched against an area where units of the 40th AFU Artillery Brigade were amassed near the settlement of Liptsy and two positions of Ukrainian Grad MLRS near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye and Mikhailovka (Kharkov region) were suppressed.

💥In the areas of the settlements of Zagornoye, Dimitrovo, and Volchanskoye (Zaporozhye region), three storage sites for AFU rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

💥Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Ukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have shot down a Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



