© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Derek Chauvin’s neighbors didn’t know he was a cop. How odd.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • May 29, 2020
The Cop that killed George Floyd is said to be CIA hit man which is why he has disappeared and hasn't been arrested. READ LINK BELOW.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1266168472297279489.html?fbclid=IwAR0sqzHJ0HcDhOFGaDrgcXGw_QMTGZ9Ay5zXFWSvZ9m9Ze1QvVv1oZ9TgM0
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1266168472297279489.html?fbclid=IwAR0sqzHJ0HcDhOFGaDrgcXGw_QMTGZ9Ay5zXFWSvZ9m9Ze1QvVv1oZ9TgM0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.