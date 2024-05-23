Create New Account
8 Types of Prayers You MUST KNOW!
Tursla
Published a day ago

Without unceasing prayer and diligent watching, we risk growing careless and deviating from the right path. But it's SUPER important that we understand the different kinds of prayer, or we can end up confused, misunderstanding, and discouraged.


