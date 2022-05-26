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Uvalde Shooting Glows Brighter Than The Sun
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914 views • May 26, 2022
Just gets weirder and weirder, next cops who are investigating it will probably start mysteriously dying too from broken hearts.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://twitter.com/Ernie_Zuniga/status/1529872688939995136
https://nypost.com/2022/05/25/police-waited-to-enter-texas-school-as-shooter-went-on-killing-spree/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180504102343/https://www.kens5.com/article/news/crime/two-teens-arrested-in-mass-casualty-plot-targeting-a-uvalde-middle-school/273-548565605
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10853241/Uvalde-school-district-monitoring-students-social-media-pages-threats-against-staff-site.html
https://archive.ph/pj1Dl
https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/police-man-training-kids-for-school-shootings/
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Support: https://chadchaddington.com/donate/
Sources:
https://twitter.com/Ernie_Zuniga/status/1529872688939995136
https://nypost.com/2022/05/25/police-waited-to-enter-texas-school-as-shooter-went-on-killing-spree/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180504102343/https://www.kens5.com/article/news/crime/two-teens-arrested-in-mass-casualty-plot-targeting-a-uvalde-middle-school/273-548565605
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10853241/Uvalde-school-district-monitoring-students-social-media-pages-threats-against-staff-site.html
https://archive.ph/pj1Dl
https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/police-man-training-kids-for-school-shootings/
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