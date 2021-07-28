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Todd Coconato Show "The Remnant" 7/28/2021
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“We will take a biblical stance...”
Thank you for listening to today’s livestream with Pastor Todd Coconato.
It’s “go time” Saints. This is a time that God has prepared us for to take a stand for righteousness.
We are taking out position according to the Word of God as the “head” and not the “tail”!
We are believing God will respond to the prayers of the righteous. We believe what has been done in darkness will be brought to the light in the mighty and powerful name of Jesus Christ! Hallelujah!
Tomorrow, I will do a livestream with my friend Gilad Rosinger. Stay tuned for the information about this. We will talk about a global fast that is being called!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
(You can now text the word "give" to (833) 716-0039 to send a tithe or offering to Todd Coconato Ministries.
or hit the link here: https://tithe.ly/give?c=4090905
We are trying to make it easier and also avoid the censorship of the big tech companies that are looking to cancel us and our ability to raise money for the ministry! A sad truth about the world right now...
Thank you so much for all that you do to help us in our mission! We greatly appreciate you all!)
Thank you for listening to today’s livestream with Pastor Todd Coconato.
It’s “go time” Saints. This is a time that God has prepared us for to take a stand for righteousness.
We are taking out position according to the Word of God as the “head” and not the “tail”!
We are believing God will respond to the prayers of the righteous. We believe what has been done in darkness will be brought to the light in the mighty and powerful name of Jesus Christ! Hallelujah!
Tomorrow, I will do a livestream with my friend Gilad Rosinger. Stay tuned for the information about this. We will talk about a global fast that is being called!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
(You can now text the word "give" to (833) 716-0039 to send a tithe or offering to Todd Coconato Ministries.
or hit the link here: https://tithe.ly/give?c=4090905
We are trying to make it easier and also avoid the censorship of the big tech companies that are looking to cancel us and our ability to raise money for the ministry! A sad truth about the world right now...
Thank you so much for all that you do to help us in our mission! We greatly appreciate you all!)
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