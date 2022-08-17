The 100-Year History of the Communist Party’s Power Struggle Is About Fraud, Stirring up Conflicts and Hatred. The CCP Wants to Start the War in the Middle East

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p18w7517c
What have the Communist Party done in the hundred years of history? Hooliganism, fraud, deception, murder, provoking conflict, and hatred. After what happened in Taiwan, what do they plan to do now? It will spark the war in the Middle East to create the greatest hatred.