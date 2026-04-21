The Battle for Israel - Mati Shoshani - Freedom Alive® Ep179

Throughout its history, Israel has faced many attempts at its destruction. Various wars have all brought Israel to the brink of annihilation. But God. And now, October 7, 2023, and the war with Iran that started in 2026, have again put the bullseye on this small country. Mati Shoshani is CEO for Sar-El Media and Production Company and Director of Operations for TBN Israel. He is also an Israeli-Born Messianic Jew and serves as a reserve captain in the IDF in Judea and Samaria. Mati joins from Israel to connect our biblical roots of faith with current events and Middle Eastern geopolitics.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered April 19, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm