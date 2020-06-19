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95% of Santa Monica Business Destroyed During George Floyd Riots - Raymond Arroyo Talks to Them
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68 views • June 19, 2020
Using the excuse of racism, professional looters stole the merchandise of 95% of the businesses in Santa Monica. LA BLM leader Melina Abdullah said they targeted places of White affluence so the "pain and outrage that we feel can be put right in their faces" The problem is some of these business owners are immigrants and minorities and sympathetic to their cause. The innocent victims of professional looters are the Santa Monica business owners. So much for the phony racism label from the Marxist inspired BLM group https://bit.ly/2U8ytiD
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