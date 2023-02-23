DEBUNKING The J6 'INSURRECTION’! McCarthy Using GATEKEEPERS To HIDE TRUTH On J6

Stew Peters Show





Feb 22, 2023





Will America ever get the truth about the J6ers who were murdered by their own government?

Dave Sumrall is here to explain that Fox News, Tucker Carlson, and Marjorie Taylor Green have all known the truth about J6 for more than a year.

Turning the J6 footage over to private entities only serves to buy the deep state more time to cover up the truth.

MTG has seen video evidence of the people who died on January 6th and done nothing about it.

The video database that houses the J6 footage is very difficult to navigate and was built that way to hide the truth.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ajfi0-debunking-the-j6-insurrection-mccarthy-using-gatekeepers-to-hide-truth-on-j.html



