VLOG Night Is Far Spent, Get Ready

VLOG Oakland Police move to a better neighborhood? Music by Send Rain Oakland Police move to a better neighborhood All of the Apostles including Paul believed the Lord Jesus would be returning soon, they knew “This Gospel” would be preached throughout the world before the end? However, they probably thought they themselves would accomplish that as their world was not all that big? Rom 13:12 The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light. Rom 13:13 Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying. Rom 13:14 But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfill the lusts thereof. Paul said The Night is far spent, are you ready for the LORDS return? Cast of the works of darkness = Self examination, soul search, are you ready? Armor of Light = Are you legally where the demonic host has no legal claim on you? Are you walking as a Child of Light 1Th 5:5 Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. Honesty and Truth = Are you deceived and are you deceiving anyone else? Have you surrounded yourself with truth, people-places-things Rioting and Drunkenness, Are you still living for yourself, living in the flesh? Chambering = A private room, A bed chamber, Internet? Wantonness = Extreme indulgence in sensual pleasures. Strife = To desire superiority over others. Envying = Jealousy over achievements of others Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

