PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 7

www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go to now for TRUTH!



Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is world recognized as one of the top experts on viruses and health who is speaking out there is massive fraud surrounding covid 19 and what the public is being told and not told. This is just one more video in this series created showing the world what MSM will not ... on top of the solution at the web site posted above.



Please share this website link far and wide... once we get our numbers up to just a few hundred thousand in Canada.... look out for the 'common law' is on it's way.