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All That I Have is Yours - Part 4: The Fullness of God in Us
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6 views • January 05, 2021
This 27-minute message shares how we have already been given the fullness of God through Jesus Christ. God has not withheld anything from us but has freely given us all that He has. However, these things don't come to us automatically but must be received the same way we received salvation, by faith and confession.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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